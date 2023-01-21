‘My wife no longer trusts me, says I want to use her for rituals’

A man, Nnadi Onu, has prayed a court to grant his divorce prayer on grounds that his estranged wife, Ogechukwu accused him of wanting to use her for ritual.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nnadi in his divorce petition in a Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said, “I don’t know why she is accusing me of this kind of thing.

“This shows there is no more trust between us,” he told the court.

The petitioner told the court that his wife also threatened to poison him, saying, “Shortly after that treat, I fell sick and was diagnosed of food poison.

He also told the court that his wife was disrespectful, violent and often came to his office to embarrass him.

“She is so disrespectful. My family members no longer visit me, so I moved out. It is on these grounds that I seek dissolution of our marriage,” he said.

Ogechukwu, however, denied the allegations.

After listening to the couple’s testimonies, the judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the case.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE