My husband beat, stripped me naked in public —Wife

A housewife, Rahma Ibrahim has dragged her husband, Kabiru Sulaiman, before a Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State accusing him of stripping her naked in public.

According to the Nes Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the complainant prayed the court to dissolve their marriage, saying she would not stay in a marriage where she was not respected.

“I was coming out of the bathroom when he started insulting me and removed the wrapper I was wearing.

“He assaulted me and broke my things. I’m tired of our marriage. I want divorce,” she told the court.

The husband on his part denied the accusation, describing it as untrue.

The judge, Rilwanu Kyaudai, ordered the complainant to present her witnesses at the next sitting of the court.

