Jenni O and her South African counterpart, Mmeli were the third pair to be evicted from the Big Brother Titan show. They recently spoke to ROTIMI IGE about their experiences and lessons during their stay in the house, and insights on their future plans.

What is your overall experience like in the house?

JENNI O: My overall experience was different, It is something I have never done in my life. I lived my life openly for millions of people to watch. I was conscious that people were watching me but also tried to be authentic and real while at it. I enjoyed my experience. I loved it and learnt a lot about myself that I didn’t realise before now; I also learnt a couple of things about myself that I need to work on.

MMELI: There’s nothing I can take back, we enjoyed ourselves and had fun. The overall experience was exciting; meeting people, winning and losing games, it was all good.

Tell us some of your high and low points during your stay in the house?

Both: When we got together to sing, we did not care about each other’s differences; we were together as a family at that moment, we were not divided.

JENNI O: When I had to watch the aggressive side of myself, I didn’t like to show that side of me. I’m watching clips and I feel people mostly highlighted the bad parts. They did not see the soft side of me; when I was in the kitchen serving food, when I was encouraging people, when I was tacking people’s dresses before the party, no one gave me kudos for all these. People just chose to see what they want to see and hold on to that version.

MMELI: There was a time I was really claustrophobic because I’m a really an extroverted person. I like to move around a lot. There was a time when I really wanted to leave the house; I could not stay in a particular position for a long time so having to do that really got to me. I had just 10 minutes of my time to myself as much as everyone needed motivation, I did not want any motivation.





Jenni O, you were mostly found in the kitchen, was that a strategy for you?

No! There is no strategy in carrying that heavy pot. There’s no strategy that would want me to almost break my back. It was just something I loved, it was just therapeutic for me. At least people saw my vulnerable side when I was in the kitchen.

You were involved in a few alterations in the house which made viewers feel you were quite aggressive and domineering.Your take on these?

In that particular situation, I did not go for Khosi, I just wanted her to do things in the proper way and not talk to Nana that way. Nana is a little girl and I wanted her to do things right, I don’t care who you are, we’re adults and we shouldn’t speak to each other that way. Later, my aggression went towards Miracle because he came to attack me first and I was just done with his nonsense, but people chose to see what they wanted to see. Nobody saw that I was looking out for Nana.

Tell us about the situation relationship in the house especially with you, Juicy Jay and Yvonne?

For me, it was meant to be a game but people’s emotions got involved; no man in the house was really my type, I think people were really just craving attention. I let my girl do her thing, I’m not going to drag a man with my girl. People tried to paint me as a bitter person. I don’t have any regrets; I am happy that I stood my ground and told them a piece of my mind, I made my point clear that I’m nobody’s second option.

Did you for once think that you exaggerated your position in Juicy jay’s heart?

Juicy and I were cool, as he was part of the girls. If we were gossiping and juicy came along, he was always part of the gist.

Our relationship was not exaggerated, I have mad love for him and I respect him a lot. We had a heart to heart conversation before I left the house and I told him what he did wrong and he got to understand me better. He validated my feelings, he did not make any excuses and apologised.

Mmeli you were the first HoH in the house, how was that experience for you?

That moment right there was history in the making and I wear the jacket till this day as Big Brother Titans first HoH; the experience was nice and I am glad I was not given the veto power, I did not like to be in that situation.

What is your relationship with Nelissa, could there be something more?

Nelissa and I are just platonic friends and I do not see anything happening outside the house between us.

What/ who would you miss the most in the house?

MMELI: I would miss Jenni O, her voice and whining, her food, the diary room and everything in all.

JENNI O: I would miss the genuine relationship and connections i made and the overall experience, one should only experience this once in a lifetime, no one should have to experience Big Brother twice.

Who do you think would win the show?

BOTH: We are rooting for Yemi or Thabang as winners of the show.

Do you think your evictions were fair?

JENNI O: I would have preferred we played our game independently. We were under pressure to look out for each other so we won’t be voted out, I feel we would have done better if we were by ourselves but I really love the pairing and teamwork with Mmeli.

