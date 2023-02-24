By Rotimi Ige

The atmosphere was electrified, when one of the leading worship leaders in the country, Enkay Ogboruche formally dedicated her latest album titled ‘Declaration’ and also used the occasion to celebrate her first decade as a performing gospel music minister.

“I’m grateful to the Almighty God, who is my sustainer. The journey of 10 years as a performing gospel music minister has been highly tasking and demanding but laced with God’s favour and grace. It can only be God,” she said.

In her teenage years, she became a born-again Christian. Enkay is a vocalist with a high pitched soprano that transcends three octaves. She was a member of defunct Tehila Crew, a gospel singing group, before she started her own band.

She said, “I took off as a solo artiste with a debut album Kingdom Anthem. The Kingdom Anthem was a 10-track album that was distributed by Honesty Music, with popular track like “Yes, You Are The Lord.”

Her second album, ‘The Bridge’, was released in 2018 at her concert which held at The Eko Convention Centre.

The bridge contains her hit track ‘Salute’ features American artiste Kierra Sheard. She has collaborated with other gospel music artistes in Nigeria and internationally.

To crown her efforts in the gospel music arena, Enkay has hit shelves globally through the release of her latest work, ‘Declaration’.

A sneak preview of the album revealed a masterpiece which is set to redefine gospel music. The album features Judikay, Nathaniel Bassey amongst others who justifiably support a friend and colleague in the gospel music circle.

Vibes from the album show perfect blend of percussion with western instruments like guitar, keyboard, drum set among others flowing seamlessly with unprecedented results that make the album great.





She acknowledged the supportive role of her husband, Dr. Timothy Ogboruche. “He is everything to me. A prayer partner, encourager, financier and my Pastor. My prayer is for God to continue to keep and bless him for me and the family”.

