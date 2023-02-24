The pair of MAYA were, last Sunday, evicted from the Big Brother house making them the fourth pair to leave the mansion. In this interview with ROTIMI IGE, both gave insights about their stay in the house, their plans after the show among other sundry issues. Read excerpts of the interaction.

How was the Titan experience like for each of you?

Marvin: It was beautiful, having the opportunity to be a part of the dynamics going on between the South Africans and Nigerians. I was like one out of the six Nigerians guys to be part of the show. It was fun and I got to be myself, it was just a great experience in all.

Yaya: The difference of cultures coming into one space; we really enjoyed being around each other’s spaces. I had the time of my life. It was really a great experience for me and if I could do it again, I would. I really feel everyone needs to experience it once in their lifetime.

Yaya, do you think you would have done better independently rather than a pair?

I personally don’t think so, Marvin was like my anchor, he held me to the ground. I did not have a game plan of winning the show; I was just happy to be there. Having Marvin as my partner made the journey a lot easier for me because he would just lead and and I follow his notion.

Is there anything you would have done differently?

Maybe I should have squeezed myself into a ship but I do not regret anything/actions . I’m glad I stayed true to myself. I also put less emotions too.





Marvin: I should have probably seen like one season of the show to be able to balance between my real self and understanding the game part of it.

Marvin, tell us about your connection with Yaya in the house seeing that she is obviously into you.

For Yaya, it was a beautiful connection, coming to the house it was as though we connected immediately. It started off with little flirtations, despite having a good connection and the emotions being there. I was still unsure if it was a game or just a strategy she was playing on me.

Are you both willing to explore something more than friendship outside the house?

Yaya: Marvin is a wonderful man, he is a lovely and great guy but I’m a strong independent woman.

Marvin: Things would definitely spike up between Yaya and I after now; now we have time to really build the connections and everything.

Do you think your eviction was fair?

Yaya: No I don’t think it was fair, I thought we still had like a good two weeks in the house before we got evicted.

Marvin: I had like three teams in mind that could have gotten evicted before us, we were just getting started low key with the game.

What would you miss most in the house?

Yaya: I’m going to really miss spending time with Marvin and Justin as well.

Marvin: I would miss my connections with Yaya. She was really my go-to person in the house. She cooked for me and all. I would really miss all of that.

What’s next for you both?

Yaya: I going to focus more on my modeling and acting career as well, my lingerie store and just focus more on my business. Also I intend to get my cosmetic line off the ground and also just do as much as I can to make money. You would also be seeing more of me on TV.

Marvin: I had a business before going into the house, a health and fitness business. I also have a plan on opening a gym in Nigeria and South Africa. For now, I will just focus on my business and modeling career.

Who do you think will win the show?

Yaya: Olivia

Marvin: mine is Khosi

Marvin explain your disappointment with Kananga jnr to us?

While in the house, I kind of held a grudge against him because of the kind of connection we’ve built. Now coming out of the house , I feel it is all just part of the game and I don’t hold anything against him.

Are you looking to rekindle your love with Jaypee?

Yes, we were very close and I really look forward to going back to Nigeria and rekindling the connection we had between us.

