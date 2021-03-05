How we became foremost African security startup in the UK ― Knightshield boss

Knightshield’s CEO, Onyi Goldman Nwike has pioneered Knightshield as one of the UK’s most unique services and, now, a rising icon in Africa.

Nwike, an Afro-futurist, economist and philanthropist who believes in the development of the African people, while tapping into and appreciating global growth.

A previous Pharmacy undergraduate, Nwike went on to spend several years trading commodities at a top hedge fund.

For him, his heart is set upon youth development in Africa, being a member of the Nigerian Diaspora himself. He believes that another wave of chance is approaching Africa and that technology will provide the opportunity to up-skill or reprogram many nations.

According to Nwike, “When Knightshield Services began operations in the United Kingdom, it started with refined optimism and an eye for detail. It is this ability to see the blindspots that has prided it as one of the UK’s leading tech-based services companies.

“Knightshield has continued to elevate the bar for cybersecurity in the global space. Barely a year old, Knightshield Services has started to create impact in healthcare, finance and business supply chains.

“When the company was besieged by the Coronavirus pandemic, it decided to leverage on the positives. It tripled the service quality, endearing even more virtual-based Nigerians to the company. As we watched the pandemic wreak havoc across the world, sparing no industry; millions of people worldwide were left unemployed and the global economy shattered.

“This year, Knightshield Services’ advantageous market position has paved the way for our success”, he said.

One keen achievement is its community development and youth empowerment schemes. Knightshield services have been able to employ, support and inspire thousands of young people across the world. Securing contracts with multibillion-dollar firms, they have been able to stir a pool of development in many Nigerian communities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…