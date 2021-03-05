Governors, deputies to take COVID-19 vaccine next Wednesday

The 36 state governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) unanimously agreed to take the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, with their deputies.

The resolution was taken at the just concluded emergency teleconference meeting chaired by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Also at the meeting was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; the director-general of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the governors adopted the guidelines produced by the NPHCDA.

According to the post-meeting briefing obtained by newsmen, the healthcare workers and elderly are to take the vaccines first.

The governors, however, insisted on ensuring the efficacy of the vaccines and also advocacy so that all of their peoples would be covered.

They observed that the total number of 3,924,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines which arrived on Wednesday, March 3 2020 was part of the 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility arrangement.

According to the experts, the vaccine was researched to be safe for persons 18 years and above.

They also noted that the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) is conducting a test to confirm the vaccine is safe for rollout.

In the same vein, the Federal Government and the leadership of the frontline health workers are expected to receive vaccines first starting from March 6, 2020, with the President and the Vice President.

Similarly, the governors expressed commitment to work with the Federal Government to ensure required cold chain set up, train personnel and security of the vaccine rollout is in place.

They also resolved to step up action on citizen sensitisation to use the e-registration portal on the NPHCDA website – nphcsaict.com.ng/publicreg.

