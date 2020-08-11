How upbringing, experience influenced our music ― Playaz

Fast-rising music acts, Gabana Playaz (Isaac Obasuyi) and Lynox Playaz (Adindu Linus Nnamdi) popularly known as Playaz, have revealed what processes influenced their music and sound.

The duo announced their emergence on the music scene in 2019 with the successful popular slang, ‘Mad oh’, which gave them huge leverage in the music industry and followed up with another song, titled ‘Show Dem’.

Speaking on what went into the making of ‘Mad oh’ and ‘Show Dem’, Playaz said, “Mad Oh’ was literally a vibe after a collaborative EP with former Five Star label artiste Xbusta, we decided to put up a song which was more like not too serious and we’re glad for the growth.

“We made ‘Mad oh’ as a freestyle but it turned out to be everybody’s favourite and a trendy slang. As I said, it was inspired by just a vibe and freestyle.”

So far, the song ‘Mad oh’ has garnered more than two million streams on all streaming platforms giving the singer the duo a good start.

ALSO READ: Driver in court for allegedly assaulting FRSC official

They revealed that they were both born into families with deep musical roots. While Gabbana Playaz was an outstanding drummer/guitarist in his early teens in the church choir, Lynox Playaz’s father, a percussionist and also a traditional dancer, was of great influence to his music style. Together, they have a blend of Afro-fusion between Afrobeat and dance.

‘Mad oh’ remix featuring Zlatan Ibile is debuted off their EP titled ‘Play sound’, which would be released any moment from now.

Speaking on their career trajectory, they said, “We started out together to work as a duo in 2016 as songwriters and producers. We worked with a lot of prominent artists in the music scene, which has now helped us to be able to manage our own craft and also locate a distinct sound. There are so many influences on our music and our environment is also a major key role”.

Playaz is currently managed by Dre Cesar management.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE