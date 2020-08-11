National Stadium Lagos: Nesiama appointed co-chair, Ministerial Implementation Committee

A former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Rtd. Commodore Omatseye Nesiama was appointed, among others, a member of the Ministerial Implementation Committee on Restoration of National Stadium, Lagos.

Nesiama, a World Athletics Licensed Athletes Manager, was appointed as Co-Chairman alongside Mr Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports.

They are to head the ministerial committee to implement the recommendations of a task force earlier set up June 9.

The committee, which had its membership is drawn from the ministry, private sector, stakeholders and the security services were inaugurated on Aug. 10 by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister charged the committee to hit the ground running as they would get all the support required to get the job done in eight weeks.

He also stated that the job should commence immediately as he would be expecting a progress report of the committee’s work as from three weeks of its assignment.

Reacting to the appointment, Nesiama thanked the minister for the confidence reposed in the members, assuring they would work assiduously to deliver.

The Committee’s members include Mr Gabriel Aduda, who is the chairman, Omatseye Nesiama, the co-chairman, Mr O. Okedairo, Mr A.A Alanamu and Lucky Okonofua.

Others are Mr Biodun Owoborode, Mr Ernest Ezebilo, Mr Kehinde Owopetu, Mr Bode Durotoye, Mr Rotomi Alo, Mr Idris Olorunnibe and representatives from the Department of State Services ( DSS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps( NSCDC).

NAN reports that the National Stadium, Lagos, which was constructed in 1972 had hosted many national and international competitions before it started deteriorating due to neglect.

The sporting facility now harbours destitute, restaurant, bars and some illegal structures which have defaced what was once the pride of the country.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE