Buhari presides over NGF, security heads’ meeting in Aso Rock

President Muhammad Buhari is meeting with members of Nigeria Governors Forum Security Council at the presidential villa, Abuja, the second of such meeting in 48 hours.

The meeting is taking place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa.

In attendance is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), and the Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, service chiefs and heads of other security agencies are attending the meeting physically, others joined virtually.

The state governors are attending the session virtually.

The state chief executives in attendance are chairman of the NGF security council and governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri, Borno, Babagana Zulum, Ebonyi, David Umahi, and Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai is represented, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi were part of the meeting.

Also in attendance were the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, Chief of Defence Military Intelligence, Air Vice Marshall, Muhammed Salihu Usman, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi.

