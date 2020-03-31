How to use a VPN to protect your online presence?

What is an Online Presence?

An online presence refers to a personal or professional brand that’s established online. A business’s online presence involves a variety of factors, including blogging, search engine optimization (SEO), reputation management, and pay per click (PPC). Other factors included in an online presence are link sharing, directory listings, and social media. Here’s more about VPNs and how you can use them to protect your online presence.

What is a VPN?

A VPN is a virtual private network that allows users to send and receive data across networks that are shared and public. Devices are connected directly to the VPN. Initially, VPNs were created to connect business networks using a secured internet connection, but today, they are used for a variety of other uses and have many benefits.

Why Does Your Business Need an Online Presence?

Your business needs an online presence for different reasons, including:

Making it easier to attract more customers

Allowing you to showcase your products and services

Enabling you to build relationships with customers as well as potential customers

Making it easier to market your brand

How Does a VPN Protect Your Online Presence?

A VPN protects your business in 5 primary ways, including:

Enhanced security

Online anonymity

Unblock websites and filters

Changing the IP address

Better performance

Enhanced protection – enhanced security provides your business with an additional layer of security. With more security, your business’s data is encrypted and kept secure from prying eyes, such as hackers who wish to access your information.

Online anonymity – using a VPN allows your business to remain anonymous on the web. There is a variety of software that hides your IP address or web proxies, but having a VPN gives you a completely anonymous online package. A VPN allows you to remain undetected when you access web applications and websites.

Unblock websites and filters – there may be websites you can’t access and filters you can’t use due to your location. Using a VPN gives you access to blocked sites and filters, which helps you grow your business in different ways. With a VPN, you don’t have to worry about internet censorship.

Changing the IP Address – you may not be able to access certain information or make use of data tools and programs unless you live in an unrestricted country. Using a VPN allows you to change your IP address so you can use a variety of tools and applications you may need to boost your business and beat the competition.

Better performance – a business that performs well is a business that stands out in the customer’s mind. Better performance means you can service your customers better.

Ways Your Company Benefits From a VPN

Reduce the Risk of Security Breaches

Hackers are real people and not just actors in a movie. When they target your business, they can wreak havoc on your equipment and files. Using a Nigerian VPN keeps your business safe from a variety of cyber threats and attacks and security breaches.

Encourage Productivity

Having the security of a VPN helps your employees be more productive. VPNs allow your employees to access files and other data securely. The less your employees have to worry about internet security, the more time they have to focus on work.

Clients Feel Secure

Clients are often concerned about security when your business collects their information. Your clients will be more willing to share their information, such as their address, phone number, credit card information, and other details when they know your business is taking extra steps to secure their data.

Affordability

Surprisingly, VPNs are more affordable than you may think. Whether you’re trying to maintain a strict budget or have funds to spare, there are a variety of plans available, with most of them starting at $5 for the month. Yearly plans are also available.

How to Create an Effective Online Presence

Create and maintain an active online presence by:

Using keywords that are related to your business

Having a clear market definition

Having a website or blog

Using social media and focus on customer/audience interaction

Maintaining consistent and high-volume website traffic

Converting leads

Other Easy Ways Your Business Can Secure Its Online Presence

Use Private Web Browsers

Private web browsers and private browsing are not the same. When your business uses private browsing mode, it only blocks the websites you’ve visited on one device, so other individuals who use the same computer can’t see what you’ve been viewing. The private browsing function still leaves your browsing history available to the government , data collection companies, and website owners. Custom private web browsers are designed to ensure your web activity cannot be tracked.

Create Strong, Unique Passwords for Your Online Accounts

Instead of using the same password for all of your accounts, use passwords that unique and strong. Strong and unique passwords should contain at least eight characters, a special character, such as an exclamation mark, and a number. You can use a password manager to help you manage your passwords for different accounts, so you don’t get locked out.

Cancel Unused Accounts

Cancel the accounts for platforms and other services you no longer need. Although you don’t use these accounts, they still contain your personal information, and anyone can access it.

