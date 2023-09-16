Kindly let me know some natural ways to treat anxiety before seeing the doctor.

Paul(by SMS)

As there are many causes of anxiety so there are many symptoms. There can be shaking, but it’s more shaking from excess energy causing Fear rather than Fear causing the shaking. Often this condition is accompanied by irritability, neck and shoulder tension and/or headaches. Indigestion is another common aspect of this form of anxiety. Mood swings are also commonplace. Some types of anxiety come with exhaustion. Sometimes there’s even a tearfulness to it even though you don’t feel sad. There is a feeling of not wanting to move or do anything and attempts to exercise make it worse. Everything feels overwhelming. You feel very easily triggered by Fears. Often there is Frequent urination.For example, there may be extreme fatigue, but if you try to sleep your mind gets restless and you may feel warm and irritable, even night sweating may occur.

Hot flashes may be common. Dryness of the throat and eyes are common, especially at night. It’s very hard to just sit still, but there is fatigue.

Some of the recommendations are; exercise… good vigorous exercise. Be sure to cut out or reduce excess caffeine and sugar intake.

Find a good way to release anger, or possibly sadness, as those will be the two most likely emotions to be behind this.

Rest and meditation are also very important. Don’t over-exercise, and you may want to stop vigorous exercise all together for a little while learn to let go of stress.

However, if you have a condition with severe mood swings that could endanger your life you should seek immediate medical help and may want a stabilising medication until a solution can be found.

