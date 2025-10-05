How to save WhatsApp status using Xender without data

As the Nigerian government announced a 50 per cent hike in telecommunication tariffs, it sparked concern among millions of citizens who rely on affordable mobile services for communication, business, and everyday life.

Ranging from calls, data subscription, to Short Message Service (SMS), the cost of staying connected has increased, and it takes its toll on the average Nigerian. Also, students and workers are not left alone; they “rely on mobile data to access essential resources, including research materials, online learning platforms, assignments and communication tools,” according to University World News..

Meanwhile, despite the tariff hike, many internet users continue to subscribe and post various types of content. For a WhatsApp user, you may spot a hilarious meme or jaw-dropping video clips on your friend’s WhatsApp status and wish to have it. And when you request it, you’ll likely receive a response of “I don’t have data.”

With Xender, the same app you’ve probably been using for quick file transfers, has a built-in feature that lets you download WhatsApp statuses straight to your phone, without using your mobile data. Most people don’t realize this, hence, they leverage a third-party “status saver” app.

In this article, Tribune Online proffers a step-by-step guide on how to save WhatsApp status using Xender in just a few taps.

How Xender Makes It Easy

Unlike other apps that flood you with ads or ask for shady permissions, Xender already does the heavy lifting. Beyond file sharing, it has a “Social” tab that pulls WhatsApp statuses directly into the app. No digging into hidden folders. No wasting of data, whether you are using Android or IOS (iPhone), just open, click, and save.

Step 1: Open the Xender App

First, launch the Xender app on your phone if you don’t have it. Ensure you’re running the updated version, because older versions may not have the “Social” feature.

Step 2: Tap on the Social Icon

At the bottom of the home screen, you’ll see several icons. Look for the one labeled “Social.” That’s your gateway to all the WhatsApp statuses from your contacts.

Step 3: Select WhatsApp Statuses

Once inside the “Social” tab, tap Statuses. Here, Xender automatically displays every WhatsApp status you’ve viewed: photos, videos, quotes, everything. With no extra setup needed.

Step 4: Choose and Download

Scroll through the statuses until you find the one you want to save. Just hit the Download button, and boom, the status gets stored directly in your phone’s gallery (storage). No internet data used, no third-party apps.

Step 5: Enjoy and Share

Once downloaded, you can keep it forever, share it with friends through Xender or WhatsApp, or simply enjoy it offline. Remember, WhatsApp automatically deletes statuses after 24 hours, but with Xender, you’re in control.

Utilizing these steps by just open Xender, tap “Social,” select the status, and download it. Next time, when a friend posts something you can’t stop laughing at, you’ll know exactly how to keep it for yourself.