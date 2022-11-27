Factors to consider before renting an event centre

For every event to be really considered a success, the type of hall/event centre chosen is very crucial.

Depending on the expected number of guests and the type of event, you need to look out for certain vital factors before you choose any event centre for your event.

An event centre you intend on renting for an event must be spacious enough to host your guests, it must be situated in a conducive environment, it must suit the kind of event you are using it for, and it must have a good road network.

In order to guarantee the overall success of your event, discussed in this article are other factors to consider before renting a hall or event centre.

1. Space

The first factor to consider before renting an event centre or hall for your event is the space.

How spacious is this event centre you are looking up to use for your event? Is it capable of hosting all your guests without any discomfort? Will the capacity permit you to undertake every activity you intend on carrying out that day?

It is important you ask these questions before renting an event centre as it wouldn’t make any sense for you to get an event centre that will not be conducive enough for you and your guests.

2. Number of guests

You should bear the number of guests you are expecting in mind before choosing any hall or event centre for your event.

It wouldn’t be wise of you to get a hall that has the capacity to host 100 people for an event where over 200 guests are expected neither will it be economical of you to get a hall that has the capacity to host 1000 guests for an event meant for 100 guests or participants.

Ensure that you get a hall that is suitable for the number of guests you are expecting.

Also, you should consider getting a hall that has a capacity that is a bit bigger than the number of your invited guests.

For instance, if you invited 100 people, you can get a hall with a capacity for 120 people. This is because of gate crashers and tag-alongs that may come with your invited guests.





3. Distance

Distance is also a great factor to consider before renting a hall or an event centre.

The hall you intend on renting should not be too far or difficult to locate by your guests.

For instance, a church wedding which took place at the Chapel of Resurrection, University of Ibadan, this event should host its reception party in a hall or event centre within the university premises or a location nearby to the university of Ibadan and not somewhere far like an event centre in Eleyele for those conversant with Ibadan.

Keeping distance in mind can help you and your guests save money on transportation.

4. Good road network

Another factor to consider before renting an event centre/hall is how accessible it is for your guests. You don’t want an event centre located in an area with a bad road network.

So, as a host, it is important that you ensure that any hall or event centre you are renting for your event is easy to get to and is situated in an area that has a good road network.

You also don’t want to rent an event centre located in an area where your guests will be harassed by touts.

5. Stable source of power supply

Before renting a hall or event centre, you need to ensure that there is a stable source of power supply.

You shouldn’t have to worry about getting a generator or an alternate source of power when hosting an event. The rented hall should be able to provide you with this.

Getting an event centre with a stable source of power supply guarantees that your guests are as comfortable as possible and they have a great time while you host them.

Also, ensure that there is a good source of ventilation.

It is important to note that getting a hall with power supply can be expensive, so be financially prepared.

The kind of hall you use for your event can either complement your event or discredit it.

So, it is vital that you ensure that the above factors are considered and become the standard requirements for any hall or event centre you intend to use for your event.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE