How I intend to shake fragrance world ― Rachael Salisu

Fragrance specialist and entrepreneur, Rachael Salisu, has hinted her readiness to revolutionise the world of beauty with the launch of her global cosmetics brand headquartered in Dubai, real & Davis perfumes.

Salisu received her degree in Business Management from the University of Jos in Nigeria and has transformed her degree and appreciation for exquisite fragrances into a successful cosmetics brand that caters to both men and women.

Having found the real & Davis perfumes enterprise with her husband, Davis Salisu, she explained that she views perfumery as an extension of her passion and her dream of creating unique experiences for all people. “My focus is not on the financials of my business, rather it is on giving the best of myself and sharing with my clients the finest of what there is to offer in fragrances and cosmetics.

“My motivation and the major source of support are my family and friends, they give me the strength to reach new heights of success, both in her my personal life and as a co-founder of the real & Davis perfume brand,” she said in a recent interaction.

With figures like Tara Durotoye of the House of Tara, Kim Kardashian and the founder of Ebony Life TV Mo Abudu, as sources for her inspiration, Rachael seeks to make an impact in the world through her business and personal life.

COVID-19: Cleric Cautions FG Against Further Extension Of Lockdown

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, General Overseer of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Oke-Afa has advised the Federal Government on the need to relax the ongoing lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja so as to prevent revolt by Nigerians… Read full story

Justice Under Lock: Hunger Romances Lawyers

FRIDAY, March 27 would remain unforgettable for Brother Mike Egbunu as he is fondly called. Late evening of that fateful day, policemen on routine patrol arrested him after receiving a distress call that some hoodlums were attacking and dispossessing people of their valuables along the Nyanya-Gbagalape road in Abuja… Read full story

Report Alleging Suspension Of Corps Members’ Allowances False – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described the report that the monthly stipends of corps members for April and May will be contributed to the fight against COVID-19 as false. The Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, dismissed the claim in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday… Read full story

World Leaders Launch Plan To Speed COVID-19 Drugs, Vaccine

World leaders pledged on Friday to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe, but the United States did not take part in the launch of the World Health Organization (WHO) initiative… Read full story

US Says Will Not Take Part In WHO Global Drugs, Vaccine Initiative Launch

The United States will not take part in the launching of a global initiative on Friday to speed the development, production and distribution of drugs and vaccines against COVID-19, a spokesman for the U.S. mission in Geneva told Reuters… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE