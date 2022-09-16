Five places you should clean regularly in your home

Cleanliness is said to be next to godliness. Cleaning of the various parts of the home is a norm that is often encouraged by the government and health practitioners. This is because of its contribution to our wellbeing and that of our families.

There are certain places in the homes that are often neglected when it comes to cleaning. This might be a result of oversight, indifference or the lack of adequate knowledge on the need to pay attention to the cleanliness of these spots.

Such spots in the home include the railings of the stairs, door and window knobs, handles of certain equipment such as the vacuum cleaner, microwave, oven, and so on.

Cleaning these seemingly easy-to-forget spots in the home can help prevent germs in the home, improve the quality of the air we breathe, help make healthier meals and guarantee our sound health.

Here are 5 places you should clean regularly in your home and why you should.

1. Door handles

You would not be able to get into your home without passing through a door and it’s quite impossible for you to open your door without your hands having contact with the door handle.

When we clean our homes, we often forget about the door not to talk of the door knob but this should not be so as the door knob if left unchecked can become a breeding ground for germs.

Our hands are always touching door knobs and handles, so it’s important to clean them as often as possible. When next you clean your home, don’t forget to give you door knobs and handles a thorough wipe using disinfectants and other home cleaning agent.

This not only helps you keep them sparkling but it also helps keep you and your family free from germs.

2. Railings of staircases

Whenever we step on the staircase, oftentimes than not, our hands are mostly on the rails. It’s surprising how we easily forget the railings when it’s time to clean our homes.

Leaving the railings unclean can get them dusty. When we place our hands on them, germs and other bacteria get into our palms. If you have not cultivated the habit of washing your hands regularly, you are at a great risk of transferring the germs into your foods, to others and other household items.

When next you clean your home, don’t neglect the railings of the stairs.





3. Gas cooker Knobs

The use of gas cookers has become prevalent in today’s world. There is barely any home you will get to without finding a gas cooker.

It is important that we know that an important part of the gas cooker we should not forget when cleaning is the knobs.

This part of the gas cooker, the knob, is an active part of the cooker that is always in use, hence, the need to pay close attention to cleaning it.

After each use, ensure you clean your gas cooker knobs always.

4. Windows

Air is life. I wouldn’t be wrong to say that the cleanliness of your windows has a way of affecting the quality of air you breathe in.

Some homes are so clean but when you touch their windows, it is filled with dust and dirt. Even as you clean your home, it’s important you pay attention to the cleanliness of your windows.

Do not allow it become blocked with dust and germs as this might pose a great risk to the quality of air you take in.

5. Tap heads

Water is a universal currency used by everyone. We all love to take clean water and our health practitioners won’t stop talking about the importance of access to clean water for all.

Getting clean water is not the problem but the question that should be asked is – do we pay close attention to the storage facilities where the water is stored? How often do we see the need to clean our water tanks and tap heads?

One of the important places in the home that must be cleaned regularly is the tap heads and water tanks. These tap heads come in contact with different individuals and one may not be sure if those hands were germ-free or not.

So, in order to stay safe from waterborne diseases, it is imperative that you pay close attention to the cleanliness of your tap heads and water tanks.

Every part of the home, whether it has a direct effect on our health or not, should be regularly cleaned. Here is the secret to achieving clean home .

This is because the state of the different places in your home shows, in the long run, your state of health.

