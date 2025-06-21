How to get a new hymen

I was raped at age 10 years by a close relative. Since my culture expect me to marry as a virgin, kindly let me know how I can get a new hymen.

Salamatu (by E Mail)

Hymenoplasty, also known as hymen repair, is a surgical procedure to reconstruct or restore a torn hymen. It’s a relatively quick outpatient procedure, typically taking around 30 minutes, and is usually performed under local anesthesia with sedation.

The surgeon will either suture the remaining hymenal tissue together or, if there is not enough tissue, use a flap of vaginal mucosa to create a new hymen

