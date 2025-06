I am in my early 60s. Kindly let me know how to stay fit as I grow older.

Ayodele (by SMS)

To maintain fitness in old age, focus on a combination of aerobic, strength training, and balance exercises, while also prioritising a healthy diet and social engagement. Regular physical activity, even at a moderate intensity, can significantly improve physical and mental well-being and reduce the risk of chronic conditions.

