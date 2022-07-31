How to effectively manage your time as a nursing mother

Being a nursing mother is one of the most demanding moments for women while nurturing a child. The daily responsibilities of having a soul that solely depends on you for everything can be so demanding and exhausting not to talk about combining other activities with this unique role.

Thus, your ability as a nursing mother to effectively manage your time shows a great command of both organisational and time management skills.

As a nursing mother, it is important you are able to manage your time effectively since your entire life doesn’t only revolve around your baby.

In order to ensure your productivity as a nursing mother, below are ways to effectively manage your time.

1. Come up with daily plan

As a nursing mother, in order for you to effectively manage your time, it is important for you to come up with daily plans that show all your schedule for the day and the time allocated to each.

Having a daily plan helps you ensure your productivity because the absence of a daily plan leads to a waste of precious time on things that do not matter.

So, in order to effectively manage your time as a nursing mother, you should come up with a daily plan.

2. Sleep early and wake up early

Early to bed, early to rise, as a nursing mother, you should ensure you go to bed early if you intend on effectively managing your time.

Since you have another soul that solely depends on you for everything, then it is important for you to go to bed early so you can have adequate time to rest and also prepare ahead for the next day’s activities.

Also, as a nursing mother who wants to manage her time effectively, you should cultivate the habit of waking up early. This will help you attend to every other thing or person that needs your attention before your baby wakes up.

3. Never procrastinate

Procrastination is said to be the killer of time. As long as you want to manage your time effectively as a nursing mother, you must avoid procrastination like a plague.





Procrastination will not help you manage your time in any way rather it will help you postpone what should be done thus guaranteeing you a piled workload that would not have been necessary if you effectively manage your time as a nursing mother.

4. Avoid doing your tasks alone

The period of nursing your baby is the period in which you need as much help as you can get. Trying to do all your tasks alone will never help you in managing your time effectively.

You should get help from your husband or talk to your parents, mother-in-law, siblings or friends to come to spend some time with you.

Their presence will sure go a long way in relieving you of some workload and if you can’t get any of them to come over, you can consider getting a nanny or maid.

5. Prioritise things

All you need to do on daily basis cannot be of the same priority. There are some things that must be done while some other ones may not really be important or consequential if not done.

So, in order to effectively manage your time as a nursing mother, you must prioritise things according to their importance.

6. Put yourself and your baby first

As a nursing mother, your well-being and that of your baby should be of topmost priority to you. This doesn’t mean you should neglect other things or persons that need your attention, it just means you should put yourself and your baby first.

During this period, I would not be wrong to say, it is you and your baby that matter most, all other things are secondary.

7. Be ahead

As a nursing mother, you must be able to think fast and ahead if you intend on effectively managing your time. You don’t want to wait for a thing to happen before you start thinking of what you should do.

You should think beyond the box and always be steps ahead in all you do.

Being a mother is definitely one of the best things that could ever happen to you as a woman as children are a gift from the lord. You can be as productive as you want to be as a nursing mother only if you follow the steps above on effectively managing your time.

