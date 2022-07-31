Suspected crude oil bunkers attack checkpoint, kill policeman in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be marchants of illegally refined petroleum products have on Saturday attacked a police checkpoint along Ayama-Famgbe Road in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, killing one policeman while leaving others severely injured in the process.

According to handymen working close to where the incident occured, the gunmen laid ambush in the early hours of Saturday and waited for the police stop and search operation before firing gunshots at them.

The eyewitness further explained that the daredevils also threw explosive devices suspected to be dynamites at the policemen before fleeing into the bushes.

A community source who also spoke on condition of anonymity said that the road has long been a route for the transportation of illegally refined crude oil products and that the attackers may likely be crude oil merchants who are angered by the stop and search operation being conducted by the police.

It was further learnt that one policeman died on the spot from gunshot wound, while another policeman and a passerby who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to a medical center where they are currently receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, said “a policeman was killed and another one injured, investigation is ongoing.”

