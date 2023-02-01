How to avoid stains during menstrual cycle

One of the things that break a lady’s heart is getting stained during her monthly cycle. This could result from a miscalculation of your menstrual cycle, lack of proper preparation, or mismanaging it.

Well, you do not have to experience this. Having stains can be stabilizing, especially when you are in an important meeting or gathering. Running a helter-skelter to clean up stains on your bed, someone’s car seat or couch might make you feel uncomfortable.

Here are ways to avoid getting stained before and during your menstruation.

Have a cycle tracker.

To avoid menstrual embarrassment, you must have a period tracker. This helps you keep track of your period so you are not caught unaware, especially when you can’t keep track of the previous month. It prepares you to prepare for the arrival of your period to avoid being stained.

Some people prepare as far as wearing their sanitary pads a few days before their period to avoid getting stained.

You can install various period tracker apps on your Smartphone to remind you of your menstrual cycle. Check them out on Playstore. These apps can be lifesavers most time.

Wear appropriate period pants and underwear

Some people get stained because they dont wear sturdy underwear that makes the sanitary products sit comfortably. Wearing pants that can’t hold your sanitary pads will cause you to get stained easily.

Avoid wearing G-strings or net pants during your period.





Change your sanitary products regularly

Usually, it is not hygienic to wear a sanitary pad for a whole day, regardless of the flow. Changing your sanitary pad and washing your private area regularly are very important.

Checking your sanitary pad regularly helps you to keep yourself in check to avoid being stained. If your sanitary pad is heavily soiled and is not changed almost immediately, you will get stained quickly.

Avoid wearing colored clothes

Wearing white, pink, and yellow outfits when expecting your period or during your period is quite risky. Colors like that can make you get stained quickly or even make stains noticeable.

Additionally, practicing good hygiene during your period is very important. Take regular showers to avoid body odor, dispose of your sanitary pad appropriately, and use an appropriate sanitary pad.