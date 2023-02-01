2023: I will appoint women into key positions – Uba Sani

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani, has said that he will appoint women to key positions in his cabinet if elected.

This was even as he noted that Kaduna state is one of the most gender-inclusive governments in the country.

Senator Uba Sani pledged at Kajuru on Wednesday that his administration will appoint women to key positions and support their businesses.

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district at the upper legislative chamber reacted to women’s request for adequate representation during a Town Hall meeting before the campaign rally.

The gubernatorial candidate also promised to support security agencies in the war against banditry and general insecurity bedeviling the area.

According to him, security is a collective responsibility. It should not be left to the federal government alone, adding that both the state and local governments, including the traditional institution, and the citizens should contribute their quotas.





He commended Governor Nasir El Rufai for logistics support to the military and other security agencies, saying that peace has started returning in the last three weeks, owing to the attacks on criminals’ hideouts.

The governorship candidate commissioned a fully renovated and equipped Primary Healthcare Centre, nurses’ quarter, and an ambulance.

Speaking at the palace of Etsu Chukun, Senator Uba Sani also promised to continue with Town Hall meetings and community engagement for policy formulation and implementation.

The gubernatorial candidate noted that the appointment of the Etsu Chukun has brought peace to the chiefdom, adding that ethno-religious differences have been reduced.

The Senator called on the people to live together in peace as this will bring about progress and development.

Uba Sani also said he is committed to completing all the ongoing road projects in Chukun local government and initiating new ones when elected.

A rally was held at Sabon Tasha, where the gubernatorial candidate urged the people to vote APC from top to bottom to continue development in the state and country.