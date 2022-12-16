Benefit of argan oil on your hair

Argan oil, popularly referred to as “liquid oil,” is an extract from the fresh kernels of the fruit of the argan tree. This argan tree can only be found in Morocco. This oil has multidimensional uses and functions. One of the benefits of this oil is that it is used as a remedy for hair loss.

Most manufacturers of beauty and hair products use this oil as part of the composition of their products. This is because it contains fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants that help your scalp and your hair’s health. As a result of these huge benefits, it can be found in various hair and skin products.

Research shows that argan oil provides a huge benefit to the hair. In this article, you will learn about the amazing benefits argan oil has to offer your hair.

1. It moisturizes your hair

Argan oil contains fatty acids (oleic and linoleic acid), which lubricate the hair shaft and help your hair maintain its moisture. Argan oil penetrates more easily into the hair than other oils. Using products that contain argan oil or using argan oil itself softens your hair and reduces tangles.

This oil also contains vitamins, like vitamin E. This helps prevent your hair from being dry or frizzy. Dry hair has a tendency to shred or fall off at a point. Argan oil keeps your hair moist and also helps it to shine by providing your scalp with a fatty layer and producing the necessary oil your hair needs.

2. It prevents hair loss

One of the huge benefits of argan oil is that it prevents hair loss. Research has proven that it aids in the proper growth of the hair and scalp. It contains Vitamin E, which helps to prevent hair breakage or damage that is caused by styling or coloring.

The fatty acids that can be found in argan oil protect your scalp and hair layer. This helps to improve combing force and protects your hair from breakage or loss during heat styling. Argan oil also helps to prevent split ends.

One of the best ways to achieve the goal of having thicker, healthier looking hair is to use argan oil.

3. It soothes itchy scalp

If you have an itchy scalp or dandruff, using argan oil might be a possible solution. Argan oil provides anti-inflammatory benefits, which prevent dandruff or hair flakes. Applying argan oil to your hair and gently massaging it into your scalp prevents dryness, which could possibly be the cause of dandruff or itching.

4. It improves hair elasticity

Argan oil is popularly used as a shampoo, conditioner, or leave-in treatment. Using products made with argan oil on your hair helps to build your hair’s elasticity. Hair elasticity refers to how long a strand of your hair can be stretched before returning to its normal state. It shows how healthy your hair is. Use argan oil hair products to improve the elasticity of your hair.





5. It improves hair texture

One of the things that saddens people is having poor hair texture. Your hair texture is determined by the thickness of your hair. Argan oil detangles your hair without shredding it, adds shine, and improves texture.

6. It helps to retain hair colour

Most hair products damage the hair by changing its colour. One of the most important benefits of argan oil is that it helps to preserve the natural color of your hair. It reduces discolouration which might have affected the hair due to previous hair products used or aging.

Argan oil is one of the best oils you should try for shiny, beautiful hair.

