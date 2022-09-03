How to avoid needing “Urgent 2k”

“Urgent 2k” has become the new normal in our society especially amongst youths. This cliché is often used when people, youths especially, are financially broke and need a family member, acquaintance or friend to come to their rescue urgently.

This cliché is often posted on their WhatsApp status such that individuals on their contact list can see it and possibly come to their aid.

It is understandable that at times we need people to render financial assistance to us, especially as students in higher institutions of learning, but this should not become a norm for us as it can send a wrong message to people especially those who aren’t really close to us of our inability to handle our finance appropriately.

You don’t have to need “urgent 2k” always even as a student or a single. There are certain things and decisions you can decide to make and stick with that can help you prevent yourself from needing “urgent 2k” and they are discussed in this article.

1. Don’t eat with your 10 fingers

Some individuals, youths especially are fond of eating with their 10 fingers, that is, they just spend all the money on them without thinking of setting aside some amount for savings or even for emergencies.

Possibly because some of us are still being given allowances and have parents or relatives we can reach out to to meet our financial needs, we don’t see the need to save.

Having a good savings habit will go a long way in helping you avoid needing an “urgent 2k”.

Be financially disciplined! Learn to save even as little as you can because little drops of water make a mighty ocean.

2. Don’t buy things you didn’t budget for

When you continually buy things out of your budget, you will surely need “urgent 2k “. You need to learn to always have a budget and be disciplined enough to not spend beyond your budget no matter the urge to do otherwise.

Even when you come across a needed item or something you will love to have, if you didn’t budget it ahead of time, then you should not get it.

Those little spending you do out of your budget is what cumulatively lead you to need an “urgent 2k” in the long run.

If you want to avoid needing “urgent 2k,” buy things within your budget.





3. Know your financial capacity and tailor your needs accordingly

If the truth must be told, we all know our financial capacity but we often get into a financial dilemma because we have decided to ignore this obvious fact.

When you know your financial capacity and tailor your needs and wants accordingly, you will definitely not need an “urgent 2k”.

Taking adequate time to learn financial discipline and the need to always do things within your financial capacity will go a long way in preventing from getting into a fix where an “urgent 2k” will only be your resort.

Financial discipline is key if you don’t want to always need an “urgent 2k”. If those you are always requesting “urgent 2k” from aren’t financially disciplined, how will they be able to help you? Be financially disciplined!

