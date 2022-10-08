How to avoid being scammed at Computer Village

Lagos is known to be one of the most populated states in Nigeria. People keep bustling in and out of areas, local areas, markets, especially. It is also perceived that to live in Lagos, you must be smart, intelligent, and hardworking because “Lagos is not for the weak.”

There have been various stories of people being scammed and duped out of their money, phones, and accessories. This is usually very common in markets due to the huge crowds. This makes it easy for criminals to hide amongst real business owners to carry out their fraudulent acts. They sell fake products as genuine ones, leaving many innocent people in emotional distress. Other criminal acts include pickpocketing, snatching etc.

Computer Village is one of the biggest markets in Lagos where phones, laptops, and other technological accessories are sold and serviced. It is a go-to for both Lagos dwellers and people from other states to source assorted gadgets and repairs.

To avoid being a victim of scammers in Lagos markets, you will find the precautionary measures you should take, in this article.

1. Avoid going alone

This is a huge piece of advice for you if you are a first-timer in Lagos. Unlike in other states, a first-timer in Lagos can fall victim to scammers and fraudsters. This is why it is advisable that you go to the market with your friend or close relative. This will help you keep tabs on each other while shopping.

Both of you can’t be victims of this without checking each other.

2. Go during the day

Lagos is a busy place with traffic here and there. It could be dangerous to visit the market when you can no longer keep tabs on your environment. Going during the day will help you see those around you clearly and also help you scrutinize the goods you are buying.

Moreover, it would be a bit difficult for these perpetrators to carry out their activities during the day except in tight corners where they can’t be caught. Also, walking at night might expose you to danger from fraudsters and hoodlums.

To avoid being a victim, it is advisable that you go to the market early so you can leave early.

3. Transact business with trusted vendors and shop owners

A lot of people disguise themselves as vendors and stay by the roadside. These people can easily be untraceable when you discover you have been scammed and duped. Make sure you visit the shop owners and ignore the roadside vendors.

4. Avoid taking excess cash and accessories





The world is now more advanced technologically, so there is no need to carry excess cash when you can easily make electronic transactions. The only cash you should have with you should be for your transportation fare. If you are going to the market to get goods, then you should not even consider keeping cash in your bag. Most shops now have POS machines for payment.

Using expensive accessories on the market can attract hoodlums and scammers. You can keep your assorted phones in your bag throughout your shopping and use a secondary phone if you have one. All these will keep them off you in the market.

5. Keep your things carefully

After your life, the next thing to safeguard while in Computer Village is your things. There have been cases of pickpockets using sharp objects to tear people’s bags to get the content without them knowing. This is because the market is usually too crowded, and it makes it easy for them to carry out this criminal activity silently.

6. Beware of outrageous and ridiculous prices

“Awoof dey purge belle”. If you notice some goods are being sold to you at unreasonable prices, especially lower than the expected price, run.

The vendor might be scheming a plan to rob you of your money and even the goods. You can be lucky enough to scale through with this, but it is usually in rare cases.

A ridiculous discount might make you end up in a situation you didn’t plan for.

7. Request for a receipts

This is very important. Buying goods without a receipt can be very risky. Request for a receipt after every transaction is made. This is because some vendors in Computer Village, exchange goods for fake products when they are repackaged. You wouldn’t want to be a victim of such an ordeal. The best way to avoid this is to never leave without a valid receipt. You can go as far as calling the numbers on the receipt to ensure the call is picked up by the seller.

Also, test whatever you will be buying before leaving the vendor’s shop.

To avoid shedding premium tears after visiting this market or any other market in Lagos, make use of the advice listed above. I hope you found this helpful.

