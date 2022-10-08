Lecturers decry poor conditions of Taraba Nursing College, mourn late Gov Suntai

Following the continuous decay of structures and the deplorable condition of lecturers in the Taraba State College of Nursing and Midwifery Jalingo, lecturers in the institution have commenced a one-week mourning in honour of the late Governor Danbaba Suntai.

The one-week mourning according to the lecturers is to enable them to pray for God’s intervention in the school situation since the late governor’s efforts to breed high-class health practitioners in the state were gradually becoming a mess.

Some of the lecturers who approached our correspondent with pictures of the decaying school structures meant to have been the school laboratories, lecture halls, staff quarters and other relevant administrative offices, explained that the situation was hampering quality service delivery for students to become the best that is required for health services.

The management staff who pleaded not to be mentioned in the news said: “Our decision to embark on a one-week mourning and prayers in honour of late former Governor Danbaba Danfulani Suntai is to plead with God to answer our prayers and intervene in the school situation.

“The decaying structures in the institution are especially those that are supposed to be the school laboratories, staff quarters, lecturer halls and other important administrative offices. This is not just a conventional institution where students come to spend their academic years and proceed for national youth service, the students are required to be man’s health engineers after here and we are expected to give the best that is needed.





“This condition has forced our school to remain behind the standard required for Nigerian colleges of nursing and midwifery in the country.

“The lack of lecture halls and other academic technical logistics in the institution is currently hindering accreditation of many courses which we believe a serious government would have to tackle for the progress of the school and meet the desire of the late Governor Suntai to produce quality health personals in the state.

“11.02bn was allocated to the education sector in the state 2020 budget and in other budgets presented by Governor Darius Ishaku, education has always been top in the sharing and we wondered why the state College of Nursing and Midwifery, Jalingo is still suffering this bad.

“Due to this situation, lecturers have to take the pain of renting apartments with the pain of paying transport or fueling their vehicles to school on a daily basis to render their required services even though, we are lacking the required materials and environment to offer the best to groom the young health engineers.

“We are praying to God that even if the present government refuse to take the school to the required standard, the next government should make Tarabans proud by changing the narrative to safeguard the health of the citizens,” the lecturers explained.

But when contacted, Taraba State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon. Edward Baraya, told our correspondent that he was not authorised to grant interviews to any media organization, adding that he must get directive from either the chief of staff to the governor or the secretary to the state government (SSG), before granting any interview to journalists.