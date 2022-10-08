16 APC ward executives defect to PDP in Sokoto

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, in Sokoto State on Friday no fewer than 16 All Progressive Congress (APC) ward executives defected to the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Speaking while receiving the new members at his residence in Sokoto, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo assured them of equal treatment with all other members of the party.

“In PDP, we treat all our members the same. We always stand on our name for the people, as such I assure you that we will work together for the best future of our state and Nigeria.

“Your decision to join us in this journey is of great concern to us as leaders and I am optimistic that with you on board we will succeed in our struggle,” he said.

A statement signed and made available to newsmen by Hassan Sahabi Sayinnawal said the chairman further called on them to continue to educate the general public on the legacy projects and initiatives of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal-led administration in the state.





Speaking in his remarks on behalf of the new members, Alhaji Garba Dan-Sanda, said their decision to join the PDP is best on the track of record they identified in the led government of the state.

Dan-Sanda assured that all of them will work closely with the PDP leadership in the ward, local government and state to ensure its success during the 2023 general elections.

He appreciated the PDP’s chairman for receiving them and giving them more courage to be part of the party’s struggle ahead of the 2023 electioneering period.

The defectors include Aliyu Liman, Adamu Salihu, Alinbo Dan-Tudu, Abdullahi Belbela, Abdu Langebo, Hussain Langebo and Umaru Dadi.

Others are Abubakar Isa, Adult Na-dating, Agada Lajinge, Usman Kalla, Isa Suleiman, Yawale Isa, Jadi Abdullahi and Aminu Makuwana, all from Lajinge and Makuwana wards of Sabon Birni LGA.