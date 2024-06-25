The Oyo State government has announced that the job portal for the recruitment of public primary school teachers will be open from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Dr. Nureni Adeniran, Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, made this known during a press briefing at the Board’s headquarters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Dr. Adeniran explained that this recruitment exercise is part of the state government’s efforts to reduce unemployment.

Here is how to apply for Oyo primary school teachers’ recruitment:

The portal will require candidates to register with

1. Email

2. Phone number

3. National Identification Number,

4. Among other details, to apply for positions as teachers or caregivers.

5. The site link for the application is subeb.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng.

However, it aims to recruit 7,000 teachers and 100 caregivers.

The application period will run for three weeks, from June 25, 2024, to July 9, 2024.

Each applicant must use a unique email address for the application.

Dr. Adeniran emphasised that the state government aims to expand job opportunities in the basic education sub-sector and include interested individuals as caregivers.

“Education is a major pillar of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration,” Adeniran said. “We are committed to an inclusive government that utilizes the valuable potential within the state, hence the recruitment of new primary school teachers.”

Applicants experiencing any issues during the online application process can seek assistance through the support service, with contact details provided on the website. A

deniran assured that the recruitment process would be transparent, fair, credible, and merit-based, advising applicants to upload the necessary documents.

The application process includes three stages: the online application, a computer-based test examination, and an oral interview.

Dr. Adeniran cautioned applicants to beware of scammers, reiterating that the official portal is the only legitimate site for job applications and that the entire process is free of charge.

He stressed that no staff or non-staff person is authorized to collect money from applicants.

Dr. Adeniran thanked Governor Makinde for his support and expressed confidence that the Board would meet the Governor’s expectations.