Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the posting of two Permanent Secretaries and a Director in the state civil service.

The Head of Civil Service, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, announced the governor’s approval in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to him, Prof. Mu’azu Shehu Usman of the Research and Documentation Directorate has been posted as Permanent Secretary/Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Governor, while Mohammed Bello Abubakar Kumo has been posted to the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

Also, Mohammed Usman Shanu, who was formerly Director/Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, has been posted to the Office of the Head of Civil Service as Director.

The Head of Service emphasised that the postings of these key personnel are aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service in line with Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s vision for a more robust administrative framework to drive the state’s development agenda.

All the postings are with immediate effect, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General

(Press Affairs), Government House Gombe.

