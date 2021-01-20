How NNPC/SPDC rekindled health facilities, provided free healthcare

It was a new dawn for the internally displaced persons and vulnerable households in Yobe State, especially in the communities of Gadaka, Ngalda and Garin Goje of Fika Local Government Area as Nigerian-based charitable initiative, Relume Foundation completed the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited operator of the NNPC/SPDC/TEPNG/NAOC Joint Venture project of a life-touching healthcare initiative to change the narrative of the health system in the communities and the state at large.

The Relume Charitable Foundation led by its President, Professor Sherri Adeosun and their chairman Dr. Sunday Adeosun executed the provision of the free medical and vision screening of common ailments for over 2,500 community members as well as restored the pity state of the health facilities in the communities.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that medical equipment worth millions of naira and also over 200 reading glasses were distributed, 50 cataract surgeries with follow up care were provided, over 1,000 mosquito nets were distributed to people, including the village dweller as the medication was given freely to people for acute and chronic conditions and 35 successful minor surgical procedures were performed.

The exercise was accomplished through the vision of NNPC/SPDC JV, RCF as it also recruited healthcare professionals from Fika Primary Health Care Centres and General Hospitals provided excellently care to all participants.

The programme also featured a plethora of healthcare professionals such as surgeons, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, clinicians and anesthesiologists, nutritionists, among others that took part in helping the less fortunate, Nigerian Tribune learnt.

According to the co-founder of Relume Charitable Foundation, Professor Sherri Adeosun, expressed her delight on the success of the four-day health programme and the completion of the renovation of the healthcare, just as she noted that it was a welcome development that RCF accomplished the vision of NNPC/SPDC JV in restoring lives and the health status of the communities that have been internally displaced by the extremist terrorist groups.

Adeosun also noted that the project was targeted to save more lives in rural areas as well as to boost the health facilities and capacity training for healthcare workers communities, adding that, “multi-faceted project, unique opportunities were made available to these communities. One of which is the employment of a large and skillful workforce, especially in constructions and outreaches resulted in higher productivity.

“The success of this health intervention can be attributed to the synergy created between our team and the Yobe State government, the community leaders, community healthcare workers, and the local NGOs. We also achieved direct participation from Yobe State government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ministry of Health, Director of Fika, Primary Healthcare Board, Fika Emirate Council, and other stakeholders whose inputs were applied where necessary to enhance project outcomes and deliverables,” she added.

The programme provided essential healthcare services to IDPs, returnees, and vulnerable communities of Fika LGA; improved access to critical Primary Health Care (PHC), reproductive health, and health outreach services in conflict-affected and displaced communities; improved the well-being of IDPs and host communities through access to improved sanitation facilities and improved personal and household hygiene practices and improved nutritional standards of individuals, particularly, women and adolescent boys and girls, among other things.

A participant, Hajia Ramatu Shehu expressed delight on the success of the surgical removal of a 3kg mole from her thigh, adding that, “I had carried this big mole for over 30 years on my body. I am grateful to the organisers of the free healthcare programme and Allah for allowing me to express new life.”

Another participant, who was a beneficiary of the several cataract surgeries, Usman Ali, said: “I have not been able to see with a left eye for over 15 years now, but I eventually regained my through this initiative and cannot thank the facilitator, because it is a new dawn in my life.”

