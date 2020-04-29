How my wife, deputy saved me from dying of coronavirus—el-Rufai

Governor Nasiru Ahmad el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has said he almost died of coronavirus if not for his doctors and his wives in collaboration with the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, who seized his phones.

Speaking about his experience in Kaduna on Wednesday, he also said he had no options but to follow their instructions.

He said: ‘I could have died if not for my doctors. I followed their instructions strictly and took my medications. My wives collaborated with Dr Hadiza, the Deputy Governor and seized my phones while in isolation. I was only left with an iPad, the device I used to read and go online.

“I can’t exactly say how I contracted the coronavirus. But I was in Abuja and had interacted with many people, some from overseas. I was assigned to chair committees by the government. I believe it was from these interactions that I got the virus.

“It’s a good coincidence that we have Dr Hadiza as our deputy governor and Dr Baloni who was with UNICEF for over 20 years and knows much about public health. We are glad and lucky to have them, especially during this pandemic.”

He warned the public, particularly some traders in the state, that government will deal with anyone who attempts to derail measures put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Despite the security around me, I got the virus. This goes to show that the virus does not recognise any personality.”

He warned that coronavirus was not a friend to anybody and could strike where it was least expected.

On why he returned to his clean shave looks, he said: “I’m truly ageing. I’m a few steps above 60 and this disease is not kind to the old. I’m old. That is the danger. If one is above 50, one should be very careful not to contract the virus.

“To an aged person with other health complications like diabetes, hypertension, coronavirus will be very deadly.”