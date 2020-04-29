Kidnappers of Ekiti commissioner reduce ransom from N30 million to N15 million

Kidnappers of the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Folorunsho Olabode, have reduced the ransom for his release to N15 million.

The abductors had on Monday called the family and requested for a sum of N30 million ransom to secure the commissioner’s release.

It will be recalled that Olabode and one other were seized by gunmen along Iludun-Isan-Ekiti road around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

A councillor and House Leader of the Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state was shot dead in the process.

A family source who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday said: “The process of negotiation began on Monday and the initial request was a sum of N30 million.

“But as of today (Wednesday), the captors had reduced the amount to N15 million. We are hoping that the Commissioner will be released soon because we are all concerned about his safety.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the police and other security networks are on the trail of the gunmen.

He said the police were not aware of any negotiation on the demand made by the abductors, assuring that every security measures would be put in place to secure his release.

“We are not aware that the bandits were requesting for any ransom, we have not been told. The police have begun serious security checks in that axis. We have taken strict security measures and we are closing in on them,” he said.