How man from Lagos brought COVID-19 to Ebonyi as state records two more cases

Ebonyi State has recorded its fourth and fifth positive cases of coronavirus.

Governor David Umahi disclosed this while giving update on the COVID-19 situation on Saturday night.

According to the governor, the two new positive cases were indigenes of Ishieke and Uburu in Ebonyi and Ohaozara local government areas of the State.

According to the governor: “Fourth case is a twenty-two year old man. He lives in Ojo in Lagos State, just like the third case.

“He left Lagos on the 26th of April and entered Ebonyi State through Nkalagu border and from there, he entered a bus to Ezzamgbo junction.

“Thereafter, he entered another car from Ezzamgbo junction to Effium from where he entered a bike to Edeh Ishielu in Ebonyi Local Government, where he was intercepted by security men and brought to the stadium on 27th of April.

“And by the directive of government, a sample was taken from him and this evening, he tested positive.

“The fifth case is a 24-year-old lady, a hairdresser from Ogwu in Umuobuna ward of Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

“She resides at Number 30, Queens Close, Okpara avenue, Enugu. She returned to Ebonyi with her family members on 27th of April to Ogwu Uburu.

“She was picked from Uburu to the stadium. While at the stadium, she had a contact with the third case, and this evening, her result came out and it tested positive.”

Umahi further explained that the two positive cases had been taken from the Stadium to the isolation/treatment Centre at the Unity Square, Abakaliki, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

Umahi also noted that the girl’s family members who came back with her from Enugu were equally tested, but they came out negative.

He however stated that they were still retained at the quarantine centre in the stadium for the next 14 days for further confirmation while he had directed the medical team to proceed to Uburu for contact tracing in relation to the positive case.