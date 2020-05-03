Four-year-old, two doctors, two nurses, other test positive for coronavirus in Bauchi

A four-year-old child and four health workers are among the COVID-19 positive cases discovered in Bauchi State as the state recorded five positive cases.

The five new positive cases were all contacts of the existing active cases in the state who are presently in isolation receiving treatment.

Earlier on Friday, it was discovered that six out of the repatriated Almajiri boys from Kano had tested positive to COVID-19 after the samples of all the returnee almajiris were taken for testing.

The health workers who have tested positive to COVID-19 infection include two medical doctors, one nurse and one public health worker, all of them have been engaged in the management of all the patients from the onset of the outbreak in the state.

Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, in a telephone interview early Sunday morning confirmed the development in the state.

He added that all the new positive cases are immigrants into the state from the high risk states particularly Kano and Lagos, assuring however that the state government has put everything in place to check the spread.

With the five new positive cases discovered, Bauchi State now has a total of 53 confirmed cases out of which 47 are active while six have been treated and discharged from isolation having tested negative.