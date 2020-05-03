Buhari confirms Thomas as Commissioner for Insurance

Latest News
By Sanya Adejokun-Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Sunday Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Thomas replaced immediate past commissioner for Insurance/CEO, Mallam Mohammed Kari, in acting capacity in July 2019.

A statement from Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, described Thomas as having over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator and was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by President Buhari in April 2017. He was also Director-General of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 2010.

The President also approved the appointments of two board members for Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Ya’ana Talib Yaro as the Non Executive Director representing the North-East, and Mrs. Diana O. Okonta as Non Executive Director, to fill the slot for the South-South.

The appointments take immediate effect.

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

Four-year-old, two doctors, two nurses, other test positive for coronavirus in Bauchi

Latest News

How man from Lagos brought COVID-19 to Ebonyi as state records two more cases

Latest News

Another Northern traditional ruler, Emir of Kaura Namoda, dies awaiting COVID-19 test…

Latest News

Kidnappers free Akeugbagold’s toddler twins

Comments