Buhari confirms Thomas as Commissioner for Insurance

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Sunday Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Thomas replaced immediate past commissioner for Insurance/CEO, Mallam Mohammed Kari, in acting capacity in July 2019.

A statement from Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, described Thomas as having over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator and was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by President Buhari in April 2017. He was also Director-General of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 2010.

The President also approved the appointments of two board members for Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Ya’ana Talib Yaro as the Non Executive Director representing the North-East, and Mrs. Diana O. Okonta as Non Executive Director, to fill the slot for the South-South.

The appointments take immediate effect.