How Kaduna PDP delegate shared N7m convention largesse with community — Buhari

By Paul Omorogbe
The PDP delegate

One Mr Tanko Rossi Sabo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegate who came back from convention with a huge amount of money has allegedly shared it with his community members in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State. 

This was disclosed by a former Special Adviser Media to late Governor Ibrahim Yakowa of Kaduna State, Reuben Buhari, in an interview. 

He said Sabo spent  N7 million alone on the less privileged in his community.

“He bought jerseys, paid school fees and hospital fees. He distributed the rest to other support groups,” said Buhari.

“Whatever is the argument on whether he was right in collecting the money or not, my consolation is that hundreds of the less privileged in his community are smiling today.  For that, I say well done Tanko.” 

Tanko Rossi Sabo was among the Kaduna State delegates who were at the National Convention of the PDP where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the Presidential candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 election. 

 

