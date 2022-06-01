Music has been the most constant thing in my life, Nigerian singer Princess Adenuga says

UK born Nigerian Afro-R&B singer/songwriter, Princes Adenuga, a.k.a Princess is on a mission to claim a comfortable spot on the Nigerian music scene with her music.

Having cut her music teeth at a young age, Princess is fully equipped with the appropriate music arsenal to take on the Nigerian entertainment industry with her full chest.

In a recent chat, Princess who has hinted on dropping her debut EP later in 2022 recalled how she came about choosing music as a career.

Explaining, she said, “I’ve had a lot of jobs in my time and even in my most recent career in project management I did find that it’s not something that made me happy and I couldn’t see myself doing that until I retire regardless of how good at it I am. Music has definitely been a constant in my life and I knew from when I was younger that I was going to be a music artist despite not knowing exactly how I was going to get there but I trusted the process and did what I needed to do to make it happen.”

Speaking further, she recalled her experience doing back vocals for Afro-beat rapper, Zlatan, at his sold-out O2 Indigo Concert in 2021 and how it has rubbed off on her music.





“In November 2021 I sang backing vocals for Zlatan at his sold-out 02 Indigo show! It was the most amazing experience. Before this I hadn’t performed in years and it was at this show that I knew I had to release my music and put my all into making my dreams a reality. I got the meet so many amazing people at the show and it was great connect with lots of people who work behind the scenes to make these big shows possible. Doing that show gave me the drive I needed to push and make things happen.”

On the challenges she has had to grapple with ever since, she noted, “Being in a woman in this industry has thrown a lot of challenges my way. Also, having a good team and support system around you is so important; it’s easy to lose focus of what you set out to do.”

However, she was quick to note that the challenges never inspired the thought of quitting music.

“Honestly no. Music is my passion and through everything it’s something I’ve been consistent at and literally the only thing I’ve been consistent at. Since I’ve just released my first song the only way from here is up!”

