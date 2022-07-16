How I prepare for examination

Akinwande Samuel, 9 yrs old, Pry 3

The best parts of the house where I read is the sitting room and the backyard.

I ensure I read very well, and If I don’t remember anything in the examination hall, I would place my head on my desk and ask God to remind me. I would wait until I remember. I enjoy reading my books at weekends and during the holiday because I have enough time and my best subject is mathematics.

Beatrice Adebayo

When I read my books, I don’t stay at noisy areas to avoid distractions. My parents encourage me to go into my room to study and my siblings would do revision with me later. I am thankful to God because I usually pass my examinations and when I get the first position, my parents give me anything I request from them.

Shadrach Ojo, 8 yrs old, Pry 3

I read in the school before going home while my mum does revision with me at home.

Dorcas Olosunde, 8 yrold

I read every time. If my mum sends me on an errand, I beg her to allow me go later. I cannot wake up at midnight to read but I read up to one hour during the day. Another thing that helps me is that I go over everything I miss in my continuous assessment. I set questions for myself, answer them and check whether I am right. This has been my style of reading and it has helped me to be above my mates. I took the first position last term and I also hope to take the same position this term. I received gift from the school.

Erastus Okesiji, 8 yrs old, Pry 2

I do not wait till examination time before reading, so my parents do revision with me. I also have two friends I discuss with during break time. I do not joke with prayer as well because my parents have taught me it is important to commit everything I do into the hands of God.

Adeniji Moranugba, 8 yrs old, Pry 2

I find time to read with my time table and I do not read in a noisy place.





Daniel Adesanya, 8 yrs old, basic 3

My friends and I go to the school library without anybody telling us to during lesson period. At home, I read in the sitting room because there is quietness there and my parents are always waiting to revise with me.

Obalabi Omosogbe, 10 yrs old

My dad wakes me up early in the morning to read for while. After I have read thoroughly, I commit myself to the Holy Spirit who will remind me all I have read. I like seating at the dining table to read because I seat comfortably and also concentrate more there. At school, I make use of the library because if I read elsewhere, it will not sink.