How I overcame tension of military coup in Aso Rock – Jonathan

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed how he endured tension in Aso Rock when he was serving as Vice President during the tenure of President Umar Yar’Adua.

In an interview with the Rainbow Book Club about his memoir ‘My Transition Hours’, Jonathan recounted the conspiracies aimed at booting him out of Aso Rock to deny the South the opportunity to succeed Yar’Adua.

According to Jonathan, the country was tense at the time due to the “North-South, Christian-Muslim divide”.

He stated that he heard about coup rumors daily, and when Yar’Adua was out of the country due to his deteriorating health condition, some friends advised him to vacate the Presidential Villa for his safety.

However, Jonathan turned down the advice and decided to stay back in the Presidential Villa, not minding what might happen to him.

“I remember one day, I was still Vice President, they had not even moved the Doctrine of Necessity and some of my friends came and said, ‘No, you don’t have to sleep here. You have to come and sleep in my guesthouse.

“I said, ‘No.’ I will stay in the State House. If anybody wants to kill me, you should kill me in the State House so Nigerians will know that they assassinated me in the State House. They know I have not committed any offence,” Jonathan revealed.