6 causes of flooding in Nigeria

The major causes of flooding in Nigeria is due to poor waste management, poor urban planning, heavy rainfall, climate change and so on. Flooding destroys properties, infrastructure and social amenities. It also leads to loss of lives, psychological and emotional distress.

Recently, the flood incidents that occured in Mokwa, Niger state claimed 200 lives, injured 121 but 1,000 people still missing. As a result of this, hundreds of families were displaced and 2,000 homes were destroyed as reported by Tribune Online.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), 35 states have been affected by flood in Nigeria between 2024 and 2025. In 2024 alone, 1,000 lives were lost, 16,000 were injured,100 houses were destroyed and 1.2 million people were displaced

The three types of floods common to Nigeria are coastal flooding whereby water from the sea plunges into the land. Another one is pluvial flooding — which happens due to a heavy downpour. Lastly, is the fluvial flooding, which occurs when rivers overflow their banks.

Here are the causes of flooding in Nigeria:

1. Heavy Rainfall

Heavy and constant rainfall can lead to flooding. In the cause of this, the drainage systems become overwhelmed with water and can as well lead to the overflowing of rivers or streams.

2. Poor Urban Planning

Lack of proper planning for buildings, the environment in general can lead to flooding. When houses are built where there is supposed to be water flow or drainage, there would definitely be flooding.

3. Poor Waste Management

Another common cause of flooding in Nigeria is poor waste management. Dumping waste into the drainage systems and improper disposal of dirt affects the free flow of water, then flood happens.

4. Climate Change

Climate change intensifies the flood rate in the country because it alters rainfall patterns, weather and the rising sea levels which worsens coastal flooding.

5. Inadequate Drainage Systems

Many areas in Nigeria do not have adequate drainage infrastructure or don’t have at all. When water flow is hindered by accumulated waste on the streets or major areas, it leads to flooding.

6. Deforestation

Deforestation is another factor that causes flooding in Nigeria. It reduces the ability of the forests to regulate water flow and absorb downpour which eventually leads to areas being flooded by water.