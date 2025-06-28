How I discovered my passion for comedy — Ali Baba

Renowned Nigerian comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, has shared the unusual story of how he discovered his passion for comedy.

Speaking in a recent interview with Channels TV, the veteran stand-up comedian recounted that his journey into the world of comedy began during his university days at Ekpoma.

According to him, he discovered his passion for comedy during a campus event that took a chaotic turn.

The show featured a strip tease performance, which went awry when the dancer panicked and fled the stage midway — leaving the audience angry and the organisers desperate.

Ali Baba said the atmosphere was tense until his friend, Percy Okoje, asked him to step in and calm the crowd.

“On that very day, they had brought a strip tease. Bear in mind that between 1986 and 1988, there was a new lease of life of Congo music in Nigeria, people embraced it and so they brought all their dancers as well.

One of those strip tease ladies came to our school in Ekpoma, in fact the hall was full,” he said.

He continued, “When it was time for her to then undress totally, she ran off the stage because some local people like us had not seen anyone like that in nude form and so some of them ran on the stage.

“The girl became afraid and ran off and they said they needed someone to come just pacify the people to calm down so that the show can continue.

“Percy Okoje just came to me said ‘Ali please can you help us just pacify the audience and let them get back?’.

“So that was how I started mcing and cracking jokes, to pacify the people I had to start doing jokes, yabbing everyone but you see that day was a turning point.

“That was a turning point because as soon as I got on stage, I was home. I felt at home, I knew this was what I wanted to do.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE