6 signs to know that your dog is about to die

Knowing when a dog is about to die is one of the most painful experiences a pet owner can face. Dogs can be family, companions, and loyal friends through the ups and downs of life.

But just like humans, their bodies slow down with age or illness, often showing signs when their time is near. In this article are some of the ways to tell when a dog is about to die, and what you can do to comfort them.

1. Hiding or withdrawing from people

Dogs are usually social animals who enjoy being close to their owners. But when a dog is about to die, they may start to hide under furniture, in corners, or in secluded areas of the house. This behaviour comes from an instinct to be alone when they’re in pain or weak.

2. Lose interest in food and water

A dying dog often refuses to eat or drink, even their favorite treats. This happens because their body is shutting down and can no longer process food or hydration properly.

3. Breathing becomes heavy or irregular

Breathing patterns can change significantly when a dog is nearing death. You might notice shallow breaths, deep sighing, or long pauses between breaths. In some cases, their heart rate may also become slow or weak. These are signs their organs are no longer functioning the way they used to.

4. No longer control their body functions

Even the most well-trained dogs may lose control of their bladder or bowels when they’re dying. This is not a sign of disobedience, but rather muscle weakness or nerve failure. You may notice them soiling themselves or being unable to move away from their mess.

5. Whimpering or unusually quiet

Some dogs become vocal near the end. They may whine, cry, or howl more than usual, often because they’re in pain, scared, or confused. Others may become unusually quiet and sleep for long hours. You’ll know something is different when your usually energetic dog barely reacts to noises or your presence.

6. Stop moving or lose coordination

A big sign that a dog is about to die is when they struggle to walk, stumble around, or avoid moving altogether. Weakness, poor coordination, and a lack of interest in playing or going outside are common. For older dogs, arthritis or vision problems may also play a role.

If you believe your dog is about to die, speak to a veterinarian to confirm what stage they are in and get advice tailored to their needs.