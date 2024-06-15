Founder, One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji has explained ways by which Nigeria can return to harmony.

Maharaj Ji advised that if Nigeria would return back to its, certain things must be put in place

by Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu.

He said this on Friday during a press conference held at Satguru Maharaj ji’s Village in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday.

According to him in a bid to restore harmony in the country, Nigeria’s president should as a matter of urgency take steps including, the Introduction of Free Secondary Education at all levels, Set up a new Film Censors Board to put a stop to social decay and promotion of lawlessness.

He added that Federal and State Governments should stay away from religion which is an instrument of slavery together with the African boundaries

While he further added that Federal or State Governments should create Ministries of Culture and Tradition to revamp, reorganize and re-invigorate culture and tradition which according to him would lead to the discovery that it is the potential source of scientific and technological discoveries and potential way of stopping all manners of sickness, absenteeism, conflicts and mistrust in the community.

He explained that electricity distribution companies be taken over by the government for the trial test of ten years with new management with strict instructions for annual auditing of their records.

Adding that policy on dry docks be reviewed for security reasons to avoid arms and ammunition being carried in containers illegally.

Maharaj ji further advised that High School graduates must attend a continued education centre to learn how to farm, and learn vocational skills for two years to prepare them for the future.

This among other advice was given by the spiritual leader of the group to restore harmony back in Nigeria.

