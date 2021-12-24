Delta lawmaker shot, escapes death from armed robbers

A member representing Ughelli South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Reuben Izeze, on Thursday, narrowly escaped death following an attack by suspected armed robbers.

The robbers, numbering about six, reportedly shot the lawmaker at close range around 9:00 p.m during a visit to an old friend along Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learnt that the assailants locked his aide, identified as Dorume Stephen, in the booth of a car and also took his mobile phones away.

Izeze, who’s Chairman, House Committee on Lands, Survey and Urban Development, is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed medical facility in Warri.

On Thursday night, armed robbers reportedly held the Warri axis of the state hostage, dispossessing victims of their belongings while shooting indiscriminately for hours.

An eyewitness where Izeze was shot said the armed robbers carried out over six operations unchallenged.

He lamented what he called “lack of security presence in Warri and Ughelli areas of the state.”

The Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, after getting wind of the incident, reportedly visited Izeze in the hospital and was with him for about three hours to ensure he’s put in stable condition.

When contacted, Izeze confirmed the story to journalists just as he thanked God for sparing his life.

Recall that a local government Councillor in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state died in the hospital of gunshots days after he escaped being abducted by suspected kidnappers.

