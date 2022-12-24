How Buhari stopped me from asking EFCC to investigate false allegations against me – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed President Muhammadu Buhari stopped him from investigating false allegations against him.

Osinbajo said he wanted to request the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate fraud allegations against him.

The house of representatives in 2018 indicted the governing board of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the board, which is chaired by Osinbajo, of illegally approving a N5.8 billion north-east intervention fund.

Also in 2020, the vice president was alleged to have collected N4 billion from Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the EFCC.

Osinbajo said “One day, I went to him because there were some allegations that were made against me. And I was so angry, so I went to him to show him the letter I had written to the EFCC to investigate,” Mr Osinbajo said at an event in Abuja to celebrate the president’s 80th birthday.

“He looked at it and looked at me. And because he calls me VP or Professor depending on his mood; this time he said, ‘VP, why do you worry yourself about all these people? These people just make all sorts of allegations, they make all sorts of stories up. They are even saying that I am about to get married again. And even some foolish people were waiting at the National Mosque, waiting for me to come and marry again.”

“The Vice President also described the President as a “nationalist and a content person”.