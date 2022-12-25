Fabowale’s memoir

In 1995 when I came to Ibadan to practice full time journalism, one of the weavers of words the journalism corpus at the time held in high esteem was Yinka Fabowale, then of The Guardian. Fabowale’s engaging prose was always a delight and when he penned features with those engaging words, they were unputdownable.

Over the years, Fabowale has evolved into a veteran and the knowledge scooped over the decades needed to be codified into a well of information for aspiring and upcoming journalists. According to the memoir’s publishers, “the book is a memoir of the author’s journalism career, detailing the experiences and challenges of an African journalist rising from a cub reporter to a veteran.”

It was thus a delight to see him collate his experiences, knowledge and encounters into a book he entitled A Reporter and His Beat which was unveiled in Lagos last week. Looking at the crème de la crème of society that attended the event, it was a testament to the fact that though we write uncomplimentary things from time to time about them, the political class appreciates good journalism of the hue of Fabowales.

Fabowale witnessed and indeed reported the mutation of journalism practice from military to civilian era and witnessed the repression of free speech under the jackboots of military despots. He can compare and contrast, as well as give advice as appropriate. I recommend the book to stakeholders of the written and spoken words.

