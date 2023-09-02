The feud between the Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu is getting messier daily, following the reported evacuation of the office of the deputy out of the state Government House by Obaseki.

The office of the deputy governor which was hitherto located inside Government House in Benin, it was gathered has been relocated to the state government-owned building, an alleged abandoned property along Dennis Osadebey in GRA, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

It was gathered the new office of the embattled Philip Shaibu, is now at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, with a conspicuous signpost erected at the front of the building.

The signpost has an inscription as: “Office of the Deputy Governor; NO 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City”.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Shaibu, Comrade Musa Ebomhiana, told our correspondent that he had yet to get an official correspondent to that effect.

“I don’t know how true it is, but I still see it as a story in the realm of rumour. I have not been informed officially and I don’t believe in rumour but substance.

“This is weekend and we are here in Edo North for the election (Local Government Council election)

“And we plan to resume on Monday when the picture would be clearer. As I speak to you now, we are in an election in Edo North and I don’t want to comment on something I don’t know. It is on social media and I have also read about it,” he said.

Recall that Comrade Shaibu recently approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, and sought amongst others, an order restricting Governor Obaseki, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Judge of Edo State and others from commencing his alleged impeachment processes.

The development according to political observers had led to the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary of the State Sports Commission, Mrs. Sabina Chikere, an in-law of the deputy governor to the state, Government House.

The deputy governor’s press crew prior to its recent disbandment by Governor Obaseki was sent out from the venue of the 60th anniversary celebration of Midwest Referendum venue in Benin.





Also, the deputy governor was recently prevented from going close to his principal Obaseki by a security detail attached to the governor during a recent function in Benin.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE