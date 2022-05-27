House of Reps member, Umar Bago, emerges Niger APC governorship flagbearer

A member House of Representatives, representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago has won the governorship primaries of the party in the state.

Bago, a three times member of the House defeats his closest rival, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi who polled 386 votes with 154 votes, while a former Minister of Sports, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ndanusa came third with 84 votes as the incumbent state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso who had17 votes and the remaining six governorship aspirants had four, three, one and zero votes respectively.

The Chief retiring officer, Bar. Nasiru Ibrahim, a former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kebbi State, announced that about 1, 049 delegates were accredited to participate in the election which was held at the Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, opposite the Government House, Minna.

The returning officer who doubled as the Chairman of APC’s governorship primaries in Niger State, while announcing the results, said Honourable Mohammed Umar Bago has the highest votes in the primary held in Minna, Niger State, therefore, “I, Bar. Nasiru Ibrahim as the chairman Electoral committee, declare Honourable Mohammed Bago as the winner of the elections.”

Consequently, valid votes were put at 571 votes while void votes were counted as 11 votes.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, the winner, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago while appreciating God for the success of the election, called on the party supporters to suspend the celebration of his victory at the party’s primary election, saying “we are not yet there, we still have work ahead to do. It is my prayer that APC forms the next government in the state.”





The gubernatorial flagbearer of APC in the next year’s governorship election in the state, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, thanked the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for providing a level playing field for all the aspirants while calling on other aspirants and their campaign committees to kindly sheath their swords for the good of the party and the entire generations of Nigerlites in the forthcoming elections.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…House of Reps member, Umar Bago, emerges Niger APC governorship flagbearer

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…House of Reps member, Umar Bago, emerges Niger APC governorship flagbearer

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…House of Reps member, Umar Bago, emerges Niger APC governorship flagbearer