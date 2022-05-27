SDGs builds 100-bed mother, child hospital in Bayelsa

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office, Bayelsa State, says it has built a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital to improve maternal health care services across the state.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) and State Focal Person of SDGs, Dr Ebiwari Wariowei, disclosed this during a Roundtable Engagement with heads of media establishments and journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Explaining further, he said that even though the project is a major achievement, the agency lacks funding to enable it to carry out its intervention projects and programmes toward achieving its objectives in the state.

He lamented that apart from the Bayelsa State government’s fifty per cent conditional scheme, the SDGs’ office in the state was yet to get funding from any donor agencies, and called for support and partnerships from International Oil Companies IOCs, international bodies and other well-meaning organisations.

However, he said since his assumption of office in 2020, the SDGs under his watch have carried out several intervention projects across the state, adding that a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital built by SDGs is set for commissioning later this month.

He said the media engagement was to forge new media partnerships with SDGs in Bayelsa State and beyond to get to the solution and resolutions that will enable it to achieve the SDGs goals by the year 2030.





Wariowei said: “We are going to work around but the only assurance, for now, is that the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, is passionate about the SDGs in Bayelsa State and whenever we approach him for funds particularly as it affects our fifty per cent conditional grants scheme he is always ready to oblige.

“Let it be on record that we have not received any funds from any donor agencies but as its stands now, what we are doing so far is from contributions from the state government alone. We are calling on International Oil Companies, IOCs, well-meaning organisations and international bodies to partner with us so that we can drive the SDGs in Bayelsa State forward.”

“We are not going to be in partnership with the media by telling our stories or by looking at the challenges but collectively with the media we hope we shall get to the solution and resolutions that will enable us to achieve the SDGs goals by the year 2030.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…SDGs builds 100-bed mother, child hospital in Bayelsa

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…SDGs builds 100-bed mother, child hospital in Bayelsa