Late gospel singer Osinachi’s husband faces 23-count charge

Mr Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late gospel artist, Osinachi is facing a 23-count charge levelled against him by the Federal Government.

Recall that Osinachi died after an alleged prolonged assault by her spouse.

The charge that was filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, alleged that the late Osinachi was forcefully ejected from her matrimonial home by her husband, contrary to the Violence Against Persons, VAP (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

He was also charged for alleged committing culpable homicide under sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, an offence contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code and punishable with death.

